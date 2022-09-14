Governor Ducey declares Arizona Pollution Prevention Week News 4 Tucson Sep 14, 2022 Sep 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUCSON (KVOA) — Governor Ducey has declared next week as Arizona Pollution Prevention Week.It starts on Monday September 19th and runs through Sunday the 25th.It will spotlight how we do environmental stewardship in Arizona from business to home with ideas to inspire colleagues, friends and family to do their part. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ducey Week Prevention Pollution Tucson Stewardship Colleague Recommended for you More From News 4 Tucson National News Father of slain 5-year-old: ‘Everybody loved Cannon. He lit up the room’ Aug 14, 2020 News Evacuations ordered as Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff scorch nearly 5,000 acres Updated Jun 13, 2022 News Bodycam footage of trooper-involved shooting on I-10 near Marana released Updated Feb 24, 2022 News Tucson ballerina in need of your vote after named Prix de Lausanne finalist Updated Feb 4, 2022 Local Triple digits return! May 28, 2021 Coronavirus Pandemic magnifies Arizona teacher shortage Feb 24, 2021