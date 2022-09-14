 Skip to main content
Governor Ducey declares Arizona Pollution Prevention Week

  • Updated
DUCEY
Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

TUCSON (KVOA) — Governor Ducey has declared next week as Arizona Pollution Prevention Week.

It starts on Monday September 19th and runs through Sunday the 25th.

It will spotlight how we do environmental stewardship in Arizona from business to home with ideas to inspire colleagues, friends and family to do their part.

