Governer's office opens Game and Fish commission application

Tucson, Ariz (KVOA) - The Governor’s office is accepting applications from residents for an upcoming vacant spot on the Arizona Game and Fish Commission.
The five-member Game and Fish Commission establishes policy, rules and regulations for the management, preservation and harvest of wildlife and fishery resources, as well as watercraft and off-highway vehicle operations. Serving in an advisory role to the Arizona Game and Fish Department
The commission’s structure gives an opening to residents of Apache, Cochise, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal, or Yuma counties. Applicants must disclose their party affiliation on their application and must not have changed party registration within the past two years to be eligible.
Applications must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29.
Individuals interested in applying must do so through the Boards and Commissions website. Applicants are required to include their current residential address, political party, and resume. Any additional materials or letters of recommendation should be emailed to bc@az.gov
The Game and Fish Appointment Recommendation Commission will meet in October To review applications and conduct interviews in-person. Questions regarding the review process should be directed to Cindy Fruehauf (cfreehuaf@azgfd.gov) with the AZGFD.
The Board and Commissions website can be found at https://bc.azgovernor.gov/bc/form/boards-and-commissions-application