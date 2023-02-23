Gov. Katie Hobbs withdraws name of Director of DCS

TUCSON (KVOA) — Governor Katie Hobbs issues a statement after withdrawing her nomination of Matthew Stewart to serve as the Director of the Department of Child Services.

“The Department of Child Safety has a critical mission protecting Arizona’s most vulnerable population, our children. As a social worker, I take the leadership of this agency very seriously, and while I thank Matthew Stewart for his work with the agency over the last month and a half, he will not be moving forward in the cabinet appointment process.” Said Governor Hobbs.

“Cabinet members serve at the pleasure of the Governor, and this is a decision that was made for the best interests of all parties involved. Michael Wisehart will serve as the Interim Director of The Department of Child Safety until a new nominee is appointed.” Said Hobbs.

The withdrawal comes after Chairman Jake Hoffman’s own statement. “Back in December, Hobbs appointed Matthew Stewart to the position and touted her efforts in "building an inclusive government that reflects diversity" by naming Mr. Stewart as "the first Black leader of DCS." Unfortunately, while serving as a DCS Training Operations Supervisor in 2020, Stewart received a letter of reprimand for "insubordination and unauthorized absence." He then resigned from his position immediately before an intended suspension could be issued to him.” Said Hoffman.

Hoffman says several troubling events had come to light in the first few weeks of Stewart as DCS director.

“Those issues include four high-level employees of DCS separating from the agency. Mr. Stewart has also made some questionable moves on consulting contracts. Most recently, Mr. Stewart fired non-appointed, openly gay employees of DCS, who have now filed complaints against him, which prompted the forced resignation.” Said Hoffman.

“This agency is tasked with protecting vulnerable children. While Katie Hobbs openly touted skin-color as her seemingly only priority in the search for the next potential DCS Director, it might have also been a good idea to look at experience and qualifications too.” Said Hoffman.

“It seems clear that Hobbs' is not conducting her own vetting process, so my colleagues and I will continue to serve as the necessary and constitutional check and balance on the Executive Branch that the citizens of our great state need and deserve.” Hoffman says.