Gov. Katie Hobbs set to travel to parts of Asia

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Governor Katie Hobbs is set to travel to Taiwan and South Korea.
Starting Friday, Gov. Hobbs will travel to Taiwan and South Korea to strengthen ties between Arizona and critical business and political leaders.
“I am laser-focused on creating jobs, building businesses and making Arizona the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Arizona is leading our country’s economic future, becoming a central hub for semiconductor manufacturing and the clean energy economy. With this trip, we will continue to strengthen our ties with critical partners and attract investments to create good-paying jobs right here in Arizona. I look forward to developing these relationships and showcasing Arizona’s world-class workforce and dynamic economy.”
“Taiwan and the Republic of Korea represent some of Arizona’s most important trading partners and growing sources of international investment and collaboration,” said Arizona Commerce Authority President and CEO Sandra Watson. “This economic delegation promises to further ties between us, leading to more jobs and investment in Arizona. I’m grateful to Governor Hobbs for continuing to expand Arizona’s partnerships abroad.”
