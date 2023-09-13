Gov. Katie Hobbs set to travel to parts of Asia

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 130 PM MST.

* At 1241 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Vail, or 9
miles southeast of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving northeast
at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Vail, Corona De
Tucson, Saguaro National Park East, Summit, Rita Ranch, and Seven
Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
and northwestern Cochise Counties through 100 PM MST...

At 1212 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque
Verde, Vail, East Sahuarita, Summit, Corona De Tucson, Tucson
International Airport, Saguaro National Park East, Rita Ranch, San
Xavier Mission, and Redington.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Gov. Katie Hobbs set to travel to parts of Asia

  • Updated
  • 0
Katie Hobbs

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Governor Katie Hobbs is set to travel to Taiwan and South Korea.

Starting Friday, Gov. Hobbs will travel to Taiwan and South Korea to strengthen ties between Arizona and critical business and political leaders.

“I am laser-focused on creating jobs, building businesses and making Arizona the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Arizona is leading our country’s economic future, becoming a central hub for semiconductor manufacturing and the clean energy economy. With this trip, we will continue to strengthen our ties with critical partners and attract investments to create good-paying jobs right here in Arizona. I look forward to developing these relationships and showcasing Arizona’s world-class workforce and dynamic economy.”

“Taiwan and the Republic of Korea represent some of Arizona’s most important trading partners and growing sources of international investment and collaboration,” said Arizona Commerce Authority President and CEO Sandra Watson. “This economic delegation promises to further ties between us, leading to more jobs and investment in Arizona. I’m grateful to Governor Hobbs for continuing to expand Arizona’s partnerships abroad.”

