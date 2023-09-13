Gov. Katie Hobbs set to travel to parts of Asia

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima and northwestern Cochise Counties through 100 PM MST... At 1212 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Vail, East Sahuarita, Summit, Corona De Tucson, Tucson International Airport, Saguaro National Park East, Rita Ranch, San Xavier Mission, and Redington. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH