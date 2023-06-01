Gov. Katie Hobbs celebrates start of Pride Month

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Governor Katie Hobbs unveiled four pride flags around the executive tower to celebrate the beginning of Pride month.
“I’m proud to stand tall for an Arizona that’s for everyone, including the LGBTQ+ community,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “To the LGBTQ+ Arizonans, we celebrate the light and energy you bring to our state, and I will continue to work alongside you until we have an Arizona where everyone, no matter who they are or who they love, has the safety, freedom, and opportunity to truly live their authentic lives,” said Hobbs.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE