Gov. Hobbs to visit PCC Downtown Campus

Governor Katie Hobbs will visit Pima County Community College today.
Gov. Hobbs will tour the automotive technology innovation center and Advanced Manufacturing building at the PCC Downtown Campus.
This year’s bipartisan budget agreement included a $2 million appropriation for Pima Community College’s operations, along with $1.7 million investment for ongoing STEM workforce funding.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for all of the updates on Gov. Hobbs' visit.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE