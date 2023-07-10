 Skip to main content
Gov. Hobbs to visit PCC Downtown Campus

Katie Hobbs

FILE PHOTO —  Katie Hobbs, Governor-elect of Arizona, Photo Date: 3/22/2022

 Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

Governor Katie Hobbs will visit Pima County Community College today.

Gov. Hobbs will tour the automotive technology innovation center and Advanced Manufacturing building at the PCC Downtown Campus.

This year’s bipartisan budget agreement included a $2 million appropriation for Pima Community College’s operations, along with $1.7 million investment for ongoing STEM workforce funding.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for all of the updates on Gov. Hobbs' visit. 

