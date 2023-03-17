Gov. Hobbs to sign an anti-discriminatory executive order in Phoenix, AZ Friday afternoon

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) — Governor Katie Hobbs and others will meet at the Arizona State Capitol to safeguard natural and protective hairstyles from discrimination.

Hobbs will sign an executive order which prohibits race-based hair discrimination which is the denial of employment and educational opportunities because of hair texture or protective hairstyles including braids, locs, twists, or bantu knots.

The law is part of the CROWN Act, “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”

Tucson and Tempe both have ordinances protecting against this kind of discrimination in the workplace but the executive order will work on a national level.

Hobbs will be joined by Beverely Elliott, Executive Director of the African American Museum of Southern Arizona, Janelle Wood, Founder of Black Mother’s Forum, and many others.