Gov. Hobbs to be keynote speaker at Latino voters and Dreamers celebration

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Gov. Katie Hobbs and others will celebrate 2022 election victories for Dreamers and Latino voter empowerment.

According to the American Business Immigration Coalition, Gov. Hobbs will join the ABIC, Chicanos Por La Causa, Sí Se Vota CPLC Action Fund, advocates, business leaders and Dreamers on Wednesday, May 31, at a special dinner to celebrate 2022 election victories.

ABIC says Gov. Hobbs will be the keynote speaker, while Secretary of State Adrian Fontes will speak on the importance of protecting voter rights. The event also will feature testimonials by Dreamers.

At the celebration, ABIC and CPLC will share achievements of 2022’s Yes on 308 and Latino Loud campaigns, which helped determine statewide races, including passage of the ballot measure allowing in-state tuition for all Arizona Dreamers.