Gov. Hobbs signs budget into law Thursday

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) - Thursday, after months of negotiations between Democrats and Republicans, Governor Hobbs signed into law a bipartisan budget agreement.
Hobbs says the deal includes investments in housing, education, tribal communities, and healthcare. Funds appropriated in the budget will go into effect on July 1, 2023.
Following this action, Governor Hobbs made the following statement:
“Today, we showed what happens when pragmatic leaders come together and compromise to get things done for Arizonans. While it isn’t perfect, this budget is an important step towards making housing more affordable, building more roads, bridges and broadband access, expanding children’s health insurance, and investing in our public schools. I’m glad legislative leaders were able to come together to deliver for Arizona, and I look forward to our continued partnership.”
