Gov. Hobbs signs bill to fund School for the Deaf and the Blind

  • Updated
Katie Hobbs

Katie Hobbs, Governor-elect of Arizona, Photo Date: 03/22/2022

 Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Governor Katie Hobbs has signed 12 bills into law, including one which will fund the Arizona School For the Deaf and the Blind.

The bill, HB2456, will fund the school for four more years.

Gov. Hobbs signs multiple bills into law this week.

In a statement Hobbs says "The ASDB community has always been treated with disrespect and was not given equal access to participate in the legislative process."

"I encourage the legislature to reflect on the passage of HB2456 and send me a bill next session that includes a full eight-year continuation."

