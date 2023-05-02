Gov. Hobbs signs bill to fund School for the Deaf and the Blind

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Governor Katie Hobbs has signed 12 bills into law, including one which will fund the Arizona School For the Deaf and the Blind.
The bill, HB2456, will fund the school for four more years.
In a statement Hobbs says "The ASDB community has always been treated with disrespect and was not given equal access to participate in the legislative process."
"I encourage the legislature to reflect on the passage of HB2456 and send me a bill next session that includes a full eight-year continuation."
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE