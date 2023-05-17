Gov. Hobbs passes $300,000 tree-planting bill

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Senate bill 1689 has passed which creates a budget to fund tree-planting in public schools.
The budget includes $300K for planting Trees for Kids in low-income schools across the state, which Chispa says will help mitigate extreme heat in our communities and provide a healthier learning environment.
Chispa Arizona says they are an organization fighting across Arizona to secure just and equitable access to clean air and water, healthy neighborhoods, and a safe climate for generations to come.
Chispa Arizona along with Project Roots, Tiger Mountain Foundation, Trees Matter, Tucson Clean & Beautiful, and Unlimited Potential, worked with Senator Mitzi Epstein to introduce SB1689. We are thrilled that Trees for Kids will come to fruition through the state budget!
This budget also includes:
- $6 million for the Arizona State Parks Heritage Fund
- $500,000 for the Arizona Trail
- $5 million for clean-up of PFAs
- $9.5 million for the Water Quality Grant Program
- $15 million for certified well drillers in indigenous communities
- $12.5 million for Electric Vehicle (EV) infrastructure
- $2.2 million for solar sunshade structures to provide shade and electricity to state parks
- $4 million for a passenger rail from Phoenix to Tucson
“We would like to thank Governor Katie Hobbs and our friends at the legislature for their commitment to supporting our environment,” says Vania Guevara, Chispa Arizona Advocacy Deputy Director. “Our communities’ priorities, which include funding for Trees for Kids, public lands, trails and water protection are in this budget and we will continue to work with Governor Hobbs’ administration and our State Representatives on a clean, green and equitable environment today and for generations to come.”
