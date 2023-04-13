Gov. Hobbs has issued a Declaration of Emergency in Yavapai County.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Governor Katie Hobbs has issued a Declaration of Emergency in response to flooding in Yavapai County.

The declaration allows the Governor to provide emergency funding, resources, and support to repair infrastructure as the community recovers from recent heavy rains in March.

The Governor may proclaim a state of emergency upon the request of a city, town, county, tribe, or state agency that has determined an emergency exists that is beyond their capacity to recover from without assistance from the state.

The declaration covers the damages caused by flooding between March 15 and March 23.