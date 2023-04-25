Gov. Hobbs getting pushback from some in own party after veto of homemade foods bill

TUCSON - (KVOA) Democratic State Senator Sally Ann Gonzales is a longtime Arizona lawmaker.
She never thought she would vote to override a Democratic governor's veto, but that what Gonzales she plans on doing Tuesday morning at the capitol.
House Bill 2509 is more affectionately known this session as the "Tamale Bill." It was passed with supermajorities in both houses.
Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed the bill last week.
Lawmakers are set to vote to try and override the governor's veto Tuesday.
For State Sen. Gonzales, it's about fighting for some of her constituents livelihoods.
"A lot of them, they do it to be able to survive," Gonzales said. "My constituents cook and sell food so that they can survive and they can themselves put food on their table and pay their bills and pay their rent. So, I'm going to be doing the right thing. And, I'm going to be voting for my constituents that are the ones who sent me to the state capitol to be their advocate, to be their voice."
When she vetoed the bill last week,
Gov. Hobbs cited concerns over food safety.
In a letter to Republican Speaker of the House Ben Toma, Hobbs said in part: "This bill would significantly increase the risk of food-borne illness by expanding the ability of cottage food vendors to sell high-risk foods. It fails to establish sufficient minimum standards for inspection or certification of home-based food businesses, and could limit the ability of ADHS to investigate food-borne disease outbreaks."
Gonzales takes issue with that.
"There has not been any health concerns in Pima County and in my district on anybody making home goods to sell to be able to supplement their income," she said.
A two-thirds majority in both houses are needed to override the governor's veto, that's 40 votes in the House and 20 votes in the senate.
Democratic leadership in both the houses say they will not vote to override the veto. Instead, they want to work with Gov. Hobbs to craft a bill she can get behind.
