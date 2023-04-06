Gov. Hobbs expected in court Thursday on pause of executions

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is scheduled to appear in court Thursday to defend her decision to halt executions in our state.

Governor Hobbs and Arizona's Prison Director have to prove to a judge that they are not violating the constitutional rights of victims by temporarily stopping executions in the state.

Hobbs says the state has mismanaged executions in the past, and she wants a thorough review of the process before state continues any more.

Thursday's hearing has stopped the execution of Aaron Gunches, a man who was convicted of the murder of his girlfriend's ex-husband, Ted Price, in 2002.

Thursday's hearing is scheduled the same day Gunches was supposed to die by lethal injection.

Arizona has 110 prisoners on death row. The state carried out three executions last year after a pause of about 8 years due to criticism of a claimed botched execution, along with difficulties obtaining drugs for the executions.

News 4 Tucson will continue to follow the outcome of this hearing and what it means for the future of executions in our state.