Gov. Hobbs bans two bills related to firearms and public schools

  • Updated
  • 0
Katie Hobbs

Katie Hobbs, Governor-elect of Arizona on Oct. 18, 2022. 

 Arizona PBS / YouTube

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) - Governor Katie Hobbs has vetoed two bills this week that involve firearms and public schools.

Senate Bill 1331 would have allowed parents with a permit to carry concealed weapons to bring their guns onto a school campus.

House Bill 2332 would have required schools to host firearms safety training for students in grades 6-12. The legislation still allowed parents to have their children opt out of the training.

In her veto letter, Hobbs says "Allowing more guns on campus will not make a campus safer. Firearms on campus have the potential to confuse law enforcement as they arrive at an active shooter situation."

