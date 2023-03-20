Gov. Hobbs and others met to discuss issues along the Arizona border

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) - On Thursday and Friday, the Governor and staff met with non-governmental organizations to discuss transportation and housing options for migrants seeking asylum.

Governor Katie Hobbs’ Office held listening sessions for border community advocates to learn more about the challenges, and needs of communities, and how her office can best offer support on the heels of an impending influx of asylum-seeking migrants if Title 42 is suspended on May 11.

These listening sessions are a part of the Hobbs administration’s ongoing efforts to identify and address issues along the Arizona border.

Hobbs will travel to the border on Tuesday, along with the Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, to hear from border officials, humanitarian aid organizations, and tour the Mariposa Port of Entry.

Arizona has seen a major increase in the number of legal asylum cases. Federal officials, congressional staff, counties, local cities, and nonprofits in Arizona have developed a temporary plan to address surges of asylum seekers, but more must be done said Hobbs’ office.

This will be her third trip to the border in under 100 days.