Gov. Ducey touts Arizona economic recovery International State of the State Address

TUCSON (KVOA) - Gov. Doug Ducey says Arizona's exports have nearly rebounded from the pandemic.
In his International State of the State Address, the governor said Arizona exports grew from $19.7 billion in 2020 to $24 billion in 2021 — nearly matching the record set in 2019.
The governor also highlighted Arizona's international partnerships and trade opportunities. Ducey said the state is emerging as an international destination for many industries, including semiconductors.
According to the governor, there are more than 200 semiconductor manufacturers in the state, which have created more than 22,000 jobs.
Ducey also focused on trade with Canada and Mexico.
The governor attributes Arizona's recovery in exports to those relationships.
Arizona’s manufacturing industry is booming and our international trade is accelerating. Shared that Arizona exports have almost fully rebounded from the declines of the pandemic in today’s International State of the State. @pcfrarizona #pcfraz #isos17 1/ pic.twitter.com/5Wayef73g7— Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) March 30, 2022
Last year, Arizona companies exported $8.2 billion worth of goods to Mexico — comprising over one-third of all Arizona exports and making them Arizona’s No. 1 trading partner once again.
"We have good reason to expect these figures will continue to grow," Ducey said. "Earlier this month, the Arizona Department of Transportation cut the ribbon on the revitalized State Route 189, a project that links the international port of entry at Mariposa Road with Interstate 19 in Nogales."
The governor concluded his remarks by saying he has 278 days left in is term.
"I intend to make the most of every moment and work hard all along the way for my employers — the citizens of this state," he said.