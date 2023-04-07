Gospel Rescue Mission prepares to feed 2,000+ people today

The Gospel Rescue Mission will kick off its second annual 'Easter Blessing To Go' meal distribution event Friday at 11 a.m.
Volunteers have been preparing all week to feed more than 2,000 people at Friday’s event.
In addition to the ones who have been here all week, there will be 300 more volunteers at the actual event - all of them volunteering to help anyone in need in our community.
“This is not just for homelessness, [for] those who are homeless to come off the street,” said Bruce Beikman with Gospel Rescue Mission. “But this is for people, you know, maybe you're just going through a hard time and you don't have the ability to get the family together at one time because you're working. This is just an opportunity if you can get here, to sit here and enjoy a good meal.”
If you're interested in getting this free meal Friday or just enjoying a nice Easter event, here are the details:
It's April 7th, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Gospel Rescue Mission at Palo Verde Road just north of Irvington Road.
On top of the food, there will also be live music, easter baskets for kids, necessity bags for families, and more. You can dine in or just drive thru and take it to go!
