Gorgeous Day!

More of the same with a cold start to the day followed by a pleasant afternoon. Expect tons of sunshine today and then cooler temperatures settle in for the Thanksgiving holiday!
Another chilly start this morning with temperatures ranging from the 20s to mid 40s across Southeastern Arizona! Expect tons of sunshine today with highs warming into the 60s and low 70s, which is average for this time of year.
A system from the Pacific Northwest will pass by to the east on Thursday and Friday bringing colder temperatures and an easterly breeze. Wind gusts could climb to around 15 to 20 mph east of Tucson on Thursday with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the upper 60s on Thanksgiving Day!
If you plan on waking up early for Black Friday, it's going to be a bit colder with overnight lows mainly in the 20s and 30s! Be sure to bundle up if you're heading out to tailgate early for the UA Football game. Kickoff is at noon and temperatures will climb into the mid 60s around that time with tons of sun.
Temperatures will begin to climb this weekend with highs pushing back into the low to mid 70s. Expect tons of sunshine the rest of the week and through the weekend then a system will bring cooler temperatures and possibly some rain early next week!
- Today: Sunny and seasonable. High: 72°
- Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 39°
- Tomorrow: Cooler, light breezy and tons of sunshine. High: 67°