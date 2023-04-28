GOP lawmakers launch committee to investigate COVID-19 response

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Arizona Republican lawmakers are creating a committee to examine federal, state and local efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, any fallout from such measures, and to identify any possible legal remedies against individuals or entities where appropriate.
The committee will examine the impact of pandemic-related measures and identify any legal remedies where appropriate.
They will also offer the public a formal venue to share their experiences and grievances with pandemic response from public health departments.
This committee will then produce a report that will be submitted to both the Senate President and the Speaker of the House before the end of 2024.
The first hearings will be on May 25th and 26th in Phoenix with subsequent hearings to follow.
