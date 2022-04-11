 Skip to main content
...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON MONDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area on
Monday.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

Goodyear policeman's firing over protocol violations upheld

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights
Pexels

AP-AZ-Police Officer's Firing Upheld

Apr 11, 2022 1:52 PM

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — City officials say the firing of a Goodyear police officer for violating department protocols in nearly a dozen death investigations has been upheld.

Lt. Dwayne Pollard was fired last November after an internal investigation into his actions in 11 natural death inquiries. Pollard appealed the firing and city officials say an independent hearing officer recommended the appeal be denied and Pollard’s termination upheld.

City officials say Pollard examined the deceased individuals in a way that’s not consistent with what’s expected with these types of cases. The police department’s policy states that the medical examiner is generally the only person permitted to move, handle, search or remove a person known to be deceased.

