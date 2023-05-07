Goodwill partners with PCC fashion program to put on sustainable fashion show

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Pima Community College’s fashion department has partnered with Goodwill for the fifth year in a row on an upcycling design project that features sustainable fashion designs on the runway.

“We give every student in the design class a gift card to shop for clothing and material to upcycle into runway-ready fashion. The class then comes up with their own brand name and clothing line to show off at Pima’s FashionArte show in May,” states Matthew Flores, Director of Marketing at Goodwill of Southern Arizona.

The Spring runway event, “A New Aesthetic”, will be held at the TCC Leo Rich Theater (260 S. Church Ave), on May 19th at 7:30pm. Doors open at 7pm and there is a VIP reception that begins at 6pm.

General Admission is $25 and VIP tickets are $60. Funds raised through this project will be used for student achievement awards. You can purchase tickets here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/pcc-fashion-design-clothing-department-presents-tucson-arizona-05-19-2023/event/19005E75C4703515

Fashion students of all skill levels are included in the show, as well as brands created by Pima alumni, and other local designers. An audience of at least 500 people is expected to attend.

Pima Fashion Design Department Head, Nancy Spaulding says, “Our students are amazingly talented and dedicated to the craft of learning design and creating garments that are wearable and interesting. With our updated lab space and technology, students now have a new level of understanding in the digital realm and have fabulous garments to share with the Tucson community.”

According to PCC, Janis Joplin’s estate donated several thousand dollars worth of fabric that Pima fashion students used to create some of their garments which will be walking the runway.

Pima’s Fashion Design Program teaches students foundational and technical skills, as well as trend insights needed to succeed in today’s apparel industry. The program at Pima currently has a few transfer pathways for graduates, including ASU, NAU, UofA, and CalPoly.

If you’re unable to attend in person, a live stream option will be available via PCCTV YouTube page.

PCC asks that if you watch the show from home, to please consider a donation to the Fashion Design Program page through the Pima Foundation website.