Good Storm Coverage Today!

Some spots picked up rainfall yesterday but most of Southeastern Arizona stayed dry! That won't be the case today thanks to a system dropping down from the north. It will bring scattered showers and storms, especially this afternoon and evening so stay storm alert!
Most of us are waking up dry but it is an active start as of 3:45 AM for parts of Graham and Greenlee County! Scattered storms are rolling through bringing heavy rain and a lot of lightning. This will be the case for Eastern Pima, Santa Cruz and Cochise County this afternoon and evening.
Moisture will linger the rest of the week so we'll have daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms but today will have the best coverage.
Temperatures will only warm into the upper 80s in the warmest spots this afternoon and will continue to drop each day. By the weekend, highs will only warm into the mid 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s!
- Today: Breezy with scattered PM storms (40%). High: 89°
- Tonight: Few storms before 11 PM (30%). Low: 64°
- Tomorrow: Few storms (30%). High: 88°