Good Storm Coverage Today!

Storm coverage increases across Southeastern Arizona today before drier air moves in this weekend! Stay storm alert.
An area of low pressure is moving northward into Arizona today and storm coverage will be greater compared to yesterday as a result! Storms will develop near the International Border and will head northward during the afternoon.
Impacts include strong, gusty wind from thunderstorms, blowing dust, small hail, and lightning. A couple of severe storms can't be completely ruled out! Be sure to listen out for thunder if you have any outdoor plans. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!
Drier air will begin to push in starting tomorrow, but isolated to scattered storms will still be possible. As drier air takes over, this will shut down storm activity for most. The exception will be areas east of Tucson this weekend, especially in the White Mountains.
Temperatures will warm into upper 80s and low 90s through Saturday but as moisture gradually decreases, temperatures will rise again. Highs will warm into the upper 90s by midweek next week!
- Today: PM storms (50%). High: 89°
- Tonight: Scattered storms, then mostly cloudy (50%). Low: 63°
- Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 89°