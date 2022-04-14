Good Samaritan struck, killed by oncoming semi while helping victims of fatal crash in Florida

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A Tampa woman and a good Samaritan from Pennsylvania have died following a series of crashes on U.S. 301 in Hillsborough County Thursday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol says the initial crash happened just before 3 a.m.
Troopers said a 32-year-old woman was heading north on the highway when for unknown reasons she crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck head-on, causing it to catch on fire.
The woman died at the scene.
Minutes later, a tractor-trailer slammed into her SUV and also hit a pedestrian who had stopped to help the victims.
The good Samaritan, a 53-year-old man from Levittown, Penn. was airlifted to the hospital, where he died.
The crash shut down a stretch of U.S. 301 for several hours, but the roadway has since reopened.
