Veterans benefits seminar coming to Tucson this Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Disabled American Veterans nonprofit is headed to Tucson this week for an information seminar program.
The seminar is scheduled for this Friday, July 7th, from 9-10am at the Golden Corral Restaurant (6865 Thornydale Rd).
Veterans attending the seminar are asked to bring identification, their Social Security number and any other pertinent documentation regarding their military service.
In a news release, the DAV stated that, “these seminars are available across the country to help veterans and their families obtain the services and benefits they have earned.”
The aim of the seminars is to reportedly provide professional support throughout the claims and appeals process.
The DAV is an organization that provides support for veterans of all generations and their families.
According to the DAV, they help more than 1 million veterans each year.
DAV membership is not required to utilize this free seminar.
To learn more about DAV and their services available to veterans, visit DAV.org.