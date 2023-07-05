Veterans benefits seminar coming to Tucson this Friday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures from
109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts. Temperatures
will be a bit cooler today and just below excessive heat criteria
most areas before increasing again Thursday through Friday.
However due to the cumulative affect of heat on human bodies, the
warning will be remain in effect through Friday.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

Veterans benefits seminar coming to Tucson this Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
A Vietnam war veteran

Photo by Antonino Mazzamuto / USMC

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Disabled American Veterans nonprofit is headed to Tucson this week for an information seminar program.

The seminar is scheduled for this Friday, July 7th, from 9-10am at the Golden Corral Restaurant (6865 Thornydale Rd).

Veterans attending the seminar are asked to bring identification, their Social Security number and any other pertinent documentation regarding their military service.

In a news release, the DAV stated that, “these seminars are available across the country to help veterans and their families obtain the services and benefits they have earned.”

The aim of the seminars is to reportedly provide professional support throughout the claims and appeals process.

The DAV is an organization that provides support for veterans of all generations and their families.

According to the DAV, they help more than 1 million veterans each year.

DAV membership is not required to utilize this free seminar.

To learn more about DAV and their services available to veterans, visit DAV.org.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you