Tucson continues to send help to those affected by Hurricane Ian

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross is continuing to send volunteers to Florida to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
On Friday, three more volunteers will head to FT. Myers Florida to assist the shelters that are overwhelmed by people in need. Most of the people affected are in need of food and shelter after the hurricane devastated their homes.
The Red Cross has placed caseworkers in these shelters to help people with their future housing arrangements.
The Red Cross is also partnering with vendors to provide food in shelters, across their mobile kitchens, and with their food delivery vehicles for those affected in the hardest hitting areas.
To help people affected by Hurricane Ian, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.