Tucson celebrates 248 years with a party that embraces the city’s rich culture

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Tucson-Pima Couty Historical Commission, along with the Presidio Museum, hosted a party this Saturday to celebrate Tucson’s birthday.
The Tucson Presidio was established on August 20th, 1775, meaning that this year marks the 248th anniversary of the founding of Tucson.
The event is an annual tradition that celebrates the official founding of modern-day Tucson.
The Presidio Museum said the party was a chance to celebrate Tucson’s rich culture and heritage, including performances by Desert Sky Winds Waila Band, Mariachi Los Diablitios de Sunnyside High School, the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center Lion Dancers, and more.
For more information on the birth of Tucson, visit The Presidio Musem’s website here: https://tucsonpresidio.com/calendar/celebration-of-all-things-s-cuk-son-tucson/
