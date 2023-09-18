Tucson Botanical Gardens hopes holiday light show "becomes local holiday tradition for years to come"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Tucson Botanical Gardens annual holiday event, ‘LightsUp! A Festival of Illumination’, is back and tickets are now available for the public.
This year is the second annual occurrence of LightsUp!, a holiday event that is a curated light show with over one million lights. Last year’s event drew over 24,000 attendees throughout the run of the festival.
During LightsUp!, the Gardens will transform into what TBG described as “a carefully curated and artfully sequenced series of illuminate experiences”, all designed by public garden landscape architect, Tres Fromme.
In addition to clouds of LED lights throughout the display, there are custom-built, oversized props including light tunnels, cypress- inspired spindle trees, punched-tin stars trees, light curtains, and luminaria chandeliers and archways.
The TBG says this event is, “an unforgettable holiday experience unlike any other in southern Arizona.”
“We hope LightsUp!, a multi-sensory experience in light, décor and sound design becomes a local holiday tradition for years to come,” said Michelle Conklin, TBG Executive Director.
The event runs November 24 through January 7.
Advance timed tickets can be purchased online at: https://tucsonbotanical.org/event/lightsup/
