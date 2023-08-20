Three dogs saved from euthanasia, but PACC still in urgent need of adopters and fosters

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – All three PACC dogs that had a deadline of today have been saved from euthanasia.

PACC shared the good news just this evening that Muscles, Nita, and Mona, who were 'deadlined' for today, have all found some form of placement.

In a Facebook post, the shelter credited their lives being saved to staff, volunteers, fosters, and community members who spread the word.

Though this is great news, PACC wants to remind people that they are still at critical capacity.

Many dogs were fostered and adopted over the weekend, but the day ended with 450 dogs still in the shelter.

PACC stated that “one bad day of more dogs coming in than leaving could be catastrophic.” They are asking that the public continue to help keep up the momentum and get more dogs into loving homes.

And while Mona and Muscles have found short-term placement, both are in need of more permanent fosters or adopters.

Additionally, another dog, Vixen, has a deadline of close of business Tuesday. PACC says they will share this dog’s story tomorrow.

You can find featured stories on PACC’s Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/PimaAnimalCareCenter