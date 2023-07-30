This fun and furry film fest returns to Tucson to raise money for a good cause

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The world-famous CatVideoFest returns to Tucson again this summer.
Starting August 12th, the CatVideoFest 2023 will begin screening at The Loft Cinema.
A portion of ticket proceeds will go to Tucson’s Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary and Hope Animal Shelter.
The feline fun is about to begin! Join us for the all-new @CatVideoFest, featuring a purr-fectly hilarious collection of kooky kitty videos on the big screen and help us raise money for local cats in need! Screenings on 8/12, 8/13 & 8/17.— theloftcinema (@TheLoftCinema) July 10, 2023
According to Oscilloscope, the furry festival consists of the best cat videos culled from countless hours of submissions. The cat videos include everything from animations to even music videos.
Oscilloscope says that the purpose of CatVideoFest is to provide joyous communal viewings of cat videos to audiences across the country, while raising money for cats in need through partnerships with local cat charities, animal welfare organizations, and shelters.
Tickets can be purchased on The Loft Cinema’s website, here: https://loftcinema.org/film/catvideofest-2023/
