Street Dog Coalition offers free vet services this weekend to pets of people experiencing homelessness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Street Dog Coalition will be offering free veterinary services this weekend to pets of people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
The event will happen on Sunday, July 9th, from 9am to 11am, at the Z Mansion (288 North Church Avenue).
The services are provided on a first come, first serve basis – while supplies last and time allows.
SDC’s Tucson volunteer veterinarians, technicians, and advocates will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives.
According to the SDC, “all services are delivered with compassion and devoid of judgment.”
“People living on the street are isolated and often rejected by their families. Their pets offer companionship, protection, help them navigate dangerous places and give them purpose,” says Dr. Jon Geller, the veterinarian who founded The Street Dog Coalition.
He says, “We’re committed to protecting the human-animal bond and caring for the lives on both ends of the leash.”
The Street Dog Coalition was established in 2015 in Colorado, and now provides care for pets and their owners in over sixty cities across the United States.
To learn more about The Street Dog Coalition and the areas they service, visit: www.thestreetdogcoalition.org
