...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NEXT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 108 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until Thursday July 13th, 2023.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Street Dog Coalition offers free vet services this weekend to pets of people experiencing homelessness

  Updated
  • 0
Street Dog Coalition

Photo Courtesy Street Dog Coalition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Street Dog Coalition will be offering free veterinary services this weekend to pets of people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The event will happen on Sunday, July 9th, from 9am to 11am, at the Z Mansion (288 North Church Avenue).

The services are provided on a first come, first serve basis – while supplies last and time allows.

SDC’s Tucson volunteer veterinarians, technicians, and advocates will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives.

According to the SDC, “all services are delivered with compassion and devoid of judgment.”

“People living on the street are isolated and often rejected by their families. Their pets offer companionship, protection, help them navigate dangerous places and give them purpose,” says Dr. Jon Geller, the veterinarian who founded The Street Dog Coalition.

He says, “We’re committed to protecting the human-animal bond and caring for the lives on both ends of the leash.”

The Street Dog Coalition was established in 2015 in Colorado, and now provides care for pets and their owners in over sixty cities across the United States.

To learn more about The Street Dog Coalition and the areas they service, visit: www.thestreetdogcoalition.org

