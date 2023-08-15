Second Chance job fair returns this week, offering re-entry to workforce for formerly incarcerated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) — The ‘Second Chance’ job fair for formerly incarcerated people returns to Tucson this week.
The purpose of Second Chance Tucson is to help formerly incarcerated people enter the workforce and reduce recidivism.
"Everyone deserves a second chance," said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. "Workforce development programs like Second Chance Tucson create opportunities for formerly incarcerated people to re-enter the community with the skills to thrive.”
According to a news release from the City of Tucson, this is the first time the event is being held in person since the pandemic.
- When: Thursday, August 17th
- Where: Tucson Convention Center, Grand Lobby and Copper Ballroom
- Time: 1:00-4:00 p.m.
At least 35 community organizations and more than 25 employers are expected to participate in the fair.
According to The City of Tucson, an estimated 300 formerly incarcerated people attend each year.
"I am grateful to all of the employers, organizations and individuals volunteering their time to help these job seekers find work, as well as those helping to restore their civil rights," said Mayor Romero.
The Second Chance program was founded in 2014 by U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Pyle and former Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild.
It began as an idea to hold a reentry forum to celebrate the anniversary of the signing of the Second Chance Act, federal legislation that funds reentry programs.
For more information on the program, visit their website here: https://www.secondchancetucson.org/
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE