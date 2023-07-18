Red Cross opens overnight cooling center for those affected by power outages

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – As a response to many in Tucson being without power after the powerful storms from yesterday, the American Red Cross has set up an overnight cooling center in midtown.

For those affected by power outages, the temporary cooling center is located at Catalina Magnet High School (3645 E. Pima St.)

The cooling center will open at 7pm tonight in the high school’s main gym.

Those seeking shelter should be prepared to verify they are from the affected outage area.

According to Pima County, here are some things to note:

Household pets are allowed, but must remain on a leash.

People should bring phone chargers and any necessary medications.

Red Cross will offer snacks and water.

No firearms, alcohol or drugs (besides prescription medication) are permitted on campus.

TEP says it is working as quickly as possible to repair power lines following the severe storm, which primarily affected customers in the Foothills area.

TEP is unsure when power will be fully restored.

Follow TEP’s outage map for more details. Find heat-related resources on pima.gov/heat.