...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Red Cross opens overnight cooling center for those affected by power outages

  • Updated
  • 0
Catalina Magnet High School

Courtesy of Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – As a response to many in Tucson being without power after the powerful storms from yesterday, the American Red Cross has set up an overnight cooling center in midtown.

For those affected by power outages, the temporary cooling center is located at Catalina Magnet High School (3645 E. Pima St.)

The cooling center will open at 7pm tonight in the high school’s main gym.

Those seeking shelter should be prepared to verify they are from the affected outage area.

According to Pima County, here are some things to note:

Household pets are allowed, but must remain on a leash.

People should bring phone chargers and any necessary medications.

Red Cross will offer snacks and water.

No firearms, alcohol or drugs (besides prescription medication) are permitted on campus.

TEP says it is working as quickly as possible to repair power lines following the severe storm, which primarily affected customers in the Foothills area.

TEP is unsure when power will be fully restored.

Follow TEP’s outage map for more details. Find heat-related resources on pima.gov/heat.

