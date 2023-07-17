PACC rescues in 54 animals of multiple species from hoarding situation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Pima Animal Care Center’s Animal is asking for help with fosters as they take in 54 animals from a hoarding situation.
PACC’S Animal Protection Services team rescued the slew of animals late in the evening on July 13.
The animals included 18 dogs, 16 bearded dragons and leopard geckos, 10 fish, 5 cats, 3 sugar gliders, one hamster, and one rabbit.
Details in the case are limited at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.
The animals are currently not up for adoption as they will need to be kept at PACC pending further developments.
In order to make room for the new unadoptable animals, it is critical that PACC adopts or places other pets in foster care to make room for these animals.
The shelter is also looking for rescue partners who may be interested in transferring any of the pets once available.
The large rescue came not long after the 4th of July, which is traditionally the highest-intake week of the year for PACC and other animal shelters.
According to PACC, in the week following the 4th, PACC took in a total of 262 dogs and 175 cats.
“Including this impound, we took in 135 pets in one day alone,” said Monica Dangler, PACC’s Director of Animal Services.
“We absolutely need the community’s help to be able to help the hundreds of animals coming into PACC every week find homes.”
Those interested in fostering or adopting can go to PACC’s facility at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. They are open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from noon to 7 p.m., on Wednesdays from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All adopted pets come up to date on vaccinations, a microchip, and a spay or neuter surgery. For fosters, the shelter provides medical care and can provide supplies as available.
