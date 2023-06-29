PACC hosting free 'Microchip Monsoon' event this weekend for Tucson pet owners

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Pima Animal Care Center will host a microchip event at the beginning of July.

There are two opportunities for pet-owners to participate:

Saturday July 1st from 8am to 12pm

Sunday July 2nd from 8am to 12pm

The clinic will be a drive-thru at the Kino Sports Complex (2500 E. Ajo Way). The microchip clinic is free for all pet-owners.

According to Pima Animal Care Center, getting your pets microchipped is a very important step to helping animal shelters contact pet owners when pets get lost.

Especially when shelters are over-crowded, which is a majority of the time, being able to contact the owners of microchipped pets means PACC can empty more spaces in the shelter for pets in need.

Microchips do NOT track pets.

For information on other offered services, see PACC’s website here.