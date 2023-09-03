Nominations for local Community Impact Awards open to the public

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Greater Tucson Leadership has opened their nominations for the 71st Annual Community Impact Awards.
Community members are encouraged to nominate Tucsonans who leave an impact on the community, and are inspiring, effective, and compelling.
Nominations will be accepted from now through November 5th, 2023. Nominations are open to the entire community.
There are multiple categories to nominate for, including The Man and Woman of the Year Awards, The Founders Award, and The GTL Alumni of the Year.
According to the GTL, the breakdown of the awards is as follows:
The Man and Woman of the Year Awards honor two people who have distinguished themselves through active support of community projects, demonstrated excellence in leadership, and are a source of positive influence and inspiration for others.
The Founders Award, established in 1985, is a lifetime achievement recognition honoring an individual who has demonstrated significant long-term community involvement and accomplishments and who has helped to shape the community in a positive manner with merit and dedication.
The GTL Alumni Excellence Award honors someone who has demonstrated a significant long-term commitment to Tucson; represents the highest ideals of service and loyalty to the community, and is actively utilizing the leadership skills learned during their time in the GTL program.
The nomination form can be completed online here: https://greatertucsonleadership.org/form.php?form_id=47&c=1
Award winners will be presented at the Casino Del Sol on Friday, March 22nd, 2024.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE