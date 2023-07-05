 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures from
109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts. Temperatures
will be a bit cooler today and just below excessive heat criteria
most areas before increasing again Thursday through Friday.
However due to the cumulative affect of heat on human bodies, the
warning will be remain in effect through Friday.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

Dr. Kelly's Surgical Unit, a low-cost vet clinic, opens today on Tucson's east side

  • Updated
  • 0

Syeda Abbas has the latest on the low-cost veterinary practice that will officially open it's doors today on the east side of Tucson.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit is a convenient veterinary clinic that offers operations at a fraction of the price of traditional vets.

They announced their first brick-and-mortar location in Tucson early last month, and today, they officially open their doors. 

The new location will be able to complete 60-80 low-cost surgeries per day. The clinic focuses on operations such as dental work, spays and neuters, mass and tumor removals, bladder stones, and other procedures.

“We take great pride in offering treatments and procedures at just a third of the typical price so that more pets can receive the high-quality care that they deserve,” says Doug Patriquin, Co-Owner and CEO of Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit.

Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit currently has 6 doctors in 5 locations in the Arizona market. The new Tucson location will be the first brick-and-mortar in the city supporting two mobile surgical units.

The business was founded in 2016 by Dr. Kelly Patriquin, DVM, and Doug Patriquin. The clinic has performed over 100,000 pet surgeries.

The East Tucson location of Dr. Kelly’s is located at 8860 E Broadway Blvd., on the southeast corner of Broadway and Camino Seco.

The clinic expanded by 60% in 2022, 50% in 2021 and another 64% in 2022. In 2023, they anticipate another 50% growth while adding 2-3 more locations including the Broadway Blvd location.

Click here if you would like to make an appointment for your pet. 

