Dr. Kelly's Surgical Unit, a low-cost vet clinic, opens today on Tucson's east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit is a convenient veterinary clinic that offers operations at a fraction of the price of traditional vets.
They announced their first brick-and-mortar location in Tucson early last month, and today, they officially open their doors.
The new location will be able to complete 60-80 low-cost surgeries per day. The clinic focuses on operations such as dental work, spays and neuters, mass and tumor removals, bladder stones, and other procedures.
“We take great pride in offering treatments and procedures at just a third of the typical price so that more pets can receive the high-quality care that they deserve,” says Doug Patriquin, Co-Owner and CEO of Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit.
Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit currently has 6 doctors in 5 locations in the Arizona market. The new Tucson location will be the first brick-and-mortar in the city supporting two mobile surgical units.
The business was founded in 2016 by Dr. Kelly Patriquin, DVM, and Doug Patriquin. The clinic has performed over 100,000 pet surgeries.
The East Tucson location of Dr. Kelly’s is located at 8860 E Broadway Blvd., on the southeast corner of Broadway and Camino Seco.
The clinic expanded by 60% in 2022, 50% in 2021 and another 64% in 2022. In 2023, they anticipate another 50% growth while adding 2-3 more locations including the Broadway Blvd location.
