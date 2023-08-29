Become a community scientist for the day at Reid Park Zoo's BioBlitz event this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Become a community scientist for a day by joining Reid Park’s Zoo-wide BioBlitz this weekend!
According to the Reid Park Zoo, a BioBlitz is an event for people to get together to find and identify native plants and animals.
As a group, attendees will explore the zoo and practice the power of observation while trying to find as many local wildlife species as possible.
The event is this weekend on Sunday, September 3rd, from 11a-12p, and is free with paid Zoo admission. According to the Reid Park Zoo, advance registration is recommended.
3, 2, 1 - let's BioBlitz! This Sunday September 3 from 11 a.m. - noon we are kicking off our first BioBlitz of the season. All ages are welcome to join in identifying as many wildlife observations as possible. Advance registration is recommended! https://t.co/TBjUWOXvNs pic.twitter.com/Y88vF7EZkn— Reid Park Zoo (@ReidParkZoo) August 29, 2023
All ages and experience levels are welcome and identification skills are not necessary.
The Reid Park Zoo has recommended a few items to bring if you have them, including binoculars, cameras, field guides, and/or a smartphone to document the data.
Attendees will upload their observations to the iNaturalist app, where other community scientists will help identify what they find. The iNaturalist app is free to download on mobile devices.
iNaturalist is a community-powered website and app that makes it easy to upload and share observations in the field and to get help from other users to identify flora and fauna that you upload.
Staff will also be available on the day of the event to assist you.
Join the Zoo-wide BioBlitz project on iNaturalist to get updates.
Advance tickets for the event can be reserved here: https://47297.blackbaudhosting.com/47297/EDU---Bioblitz-03Sep2023
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE