 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Become a community scientist for the day at Reid Park Zoo's BioBlitz event this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Reid Park Zoo BioBlitz / Butterfly

Photo Courtesy Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Become a community scientist for a day by joining Reid Park’s Zoo-wide BioBlitz this weekend!

According to the Reid Park Zoo, a BioBlitz is an event for people to get together to find and identify native plants and animals.

As a group, attendees will explore the zoo and practice the power of observation while trying to find as many local wildlife species as possible.

The event is this weekend on Sunday, September 3rd, from 11a-12p, and is free with paid Zoo admission. According to the Reid Park Zoo, advance registration is recommended.

All ages and experience levels are welcome and identification skills are not necessary.

The Reid Park Zoo has recommended a few items to bring if you have them, including binoculars, cameras, field guides, and/or a smartphone to document the data.

Attendees will upload their observations to the iNaturalist app, where other community scientists will help identify what they find. The iNaturalist app is free to download on mobile devices.

iNaturalist is a community-powered website and app that makes it easy to upload and share observations in the field and to get help from other users to identify flora and fauna that you upload.

Staff will also be available on the day of the event to assist you.

Join the Zoo-wide BioBlitz project on iNaturalist to get updates.

Advance tickets for the event can be reserved here: https://47297.blackbaudhosting.com/47297/EDU---Bioblitz-03Sep2023

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you