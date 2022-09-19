Banner Health to open NPH center after receiving $5 million gift

TUCSON (KVOA) - Banner Health announced on Monday plans to open a center specializing in a condition known as normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) after receiving a $5 million gift.
The philanthropic gift comes from Jerre and Mary Joy Stead, who say they are, “thrilled and inspired to make this investment.”
The center will be part of the Brain and Spine Institute at Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix. It will be located at the Banner Health Arcadia campus, which is currently under development.
Peter Fine, CEO of Banner Health, commented on the good news, saying, “Our highly specialized team will build a program that creates greater awareness and offers best in class care, while the research studies will advance treatments and disease management.”
NPH is a reversible condition that is commonly misdiagnosed. The condition is often misdiagnosed because it closely resembles the symptoms of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s Disease and the natural process of aging.
Symptoms of NPH include instability while standing/walking, loss of bladder control, and symptoms resembling dementia.
According to the Hydrocephalus Association, around 750,000 Americans are affected by NPH. 15,000 Arizonans have been diagnosed with NPH, however, experts believe that 10 to 20 times as many people are undiagnosed.
NPH can be diagnosed through a variety of methods, but there is still no known definitive cause of the condition.
The center is expected to open in February 2023.
For more information, please visit the Banner Health website.