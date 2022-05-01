GOLF: Pima wins men's region title

SUN CITY -- Pima College men’s golf team claimed the NJCAA Region I, Division I Championship on Sunday at the Corte Bella Golf Course in Sun City West, AZ.
The Aztecs took first place with a team score of (+16) while Estrella Mountain placed second (+67).
It was Pima’s sixth NJCAA Region I, Division I Team Championship in the last 12 years.
Jay Shero won a playoff with teammate Daniel Henely (Cienega HS) to claim Region I, Division I Individual Crown.
Both finished the tournament at +2. Shero sunk his third approach on a chip-shot in the tie-breaking playoff for the win. The freshman is the first Pima player to claim the individual championship since David Rauer in 2016.
The Aztecs took five of the top seven spots for All-Region Team honors.
You can read more about the Aztecs title run over at PimaAztecs.com.
PCC will now head to the NJCAA Division I National Championships being held on May 10-13 at the Odessa Country Club in Odessa, TX.
Copyright 2022 Pima Athletics. All rights reserved.