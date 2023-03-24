Golder Ranch Fire to hold a Change of Command ceremony

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tom Brandhuber was announced as the new fire Golder Ranch Fire District chief in January. The GRFD will hold the Change of Command ceremony to recognize the district’s new leadership on Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. at the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene,

In his new position, Brandhuber will oversee the day-to-day operations of the district. Chief Brandhuber has been with the GRFD since 2013. He began his career in the EMS and Fire service in 1989.

GFRD says Chief Brandhuber has represented the district at the regional and state levels on several committees and is the current president of the Arizona Ambulance Association.