Golder Ranch Fire mourns the loss of a captain

Tucson, AZ- The Golder Ranch Fire District Captain/Paramedic Randall Watts passed away unexpectedly on March 21.

Watts was part of the GRFD for over 20 years. He became a captain in 2014. He also served on the Technical Rescue Team and assisted with the Labor Management Group.

He is survived by his wife, Rebekah, and his 6 children.

“Captain Watts was an exceptional fire service leader, EMS professional but, most importantly, was eternally dedicated to his family. Our hearts are broken at his unexpected loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and our GRFD fire family as we grieve his loss.” said GRF Chief Randy Karrer.