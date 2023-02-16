Golder Ranch Fire District mourns the loss of vice chairman

TUCSON (KVOA) - Golder Ranch Fire District’s Vice Chairman Richard Hudgins has passed away early Feb 15, 2023.
Hudgins was on the GRFD Fire Board since Jan 8, 2013.
GRFD says he was extremely involved in the Oro Valley and SaddleBrooke communities serving as a board member of Impact, the Golden Goose, and Vistoso Community Church.
GRFD says Hudgins was also affectionately known as the “Colonel” for his service in the Air Force, with one of his last assignments being LSG Commander for the Peace Shield in Saudi Arabia.
“We extend our sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Hudgins. He was a very active and dedicated member of the Oro Valley and Saddlebrooke communities, his leadership touched many lives. He will be extremely missed.” said GRFD Chief Randy Karrer.
Mr. Hudgins and his wife LeNeille had two daughters.