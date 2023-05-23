Golder Ranch Fire appoints new board member

Tucson, AZ (KVOA) -The Golder Ranch Fire District Fire Board announces Tom Shellenberger as the newest board member.
“We are thrilled to have Tom Shellenberger as our newest member of the Golder Ranch
Fire District board. He brings to us a vast knowledge both as a member in the field as well as someone who has previously served on boards in Utah. We look forward to his service to our important community,” said Chairwoman Vicki Cox-Golder.
Shellenberger will fill the vacant seat of late board member Richard Hudgins.
In 2020, Shellenger and his wife moved from Moab, Utah where Shellenger was a Fire District Commissioner for 26 years. He was also a Fire Commissioner in Park City, Utah for 9 years.
"We love being in Arizona. The people are very welcoming and we have made many friends. I am looking forward to many years associating with the great folks who work daily to keep our area safe and to maintain the Golder Ranch Fire District as an outstanding Fire District,” said Shellenger.
