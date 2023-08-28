Glendale police are searching for missing 84-year-old

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Glendale Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Thomas Alexander.
Thomas is 5’9”, 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.
Thomas was last seen on Sunday at 8 p.m. at his home near 49th Ave. and Butler.
According to GPD, Thomas suffers from a medical condition which may cause him to be easily confused.
if you have any information contact the Glendale Police, at 623-930-3000.
