Giving back to animal shelters on Arizona Gives Day

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Gives Day 2022 is underway raising thousands of dollars for local non-profits.
One of those non-profits is the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.
"This is Nemo," said Lindsey Dittmer the Humane Society of Southern Arizona Shelter Manager.
Nemo is one of many animals brought in every day to HSSA and came into the shelter in rough shape with valley fever.
"He was scheduled to be euthanized because of his severe medical condition, when we walked out to the animal control truck this little guy was wagging his tail," said Dittmer.
However, the staff wasn't ready to put the puppy down.
"We went and talked with our vets, they said 'we'd be happy to treat him' I said I will foster him and we were able to save him and get to a point where hopefully he'll be adoptable in the somewhat near future," said Dittmer.
Nemo is on meds and could potentially need an amputation. He will also need physical therapy and a specialized diet before he's ready for adoption, but all at a pretty high cost.
It’s Arizona Gives Day. Time to donate to your favorite non- profit. I’m out here today supporting the The @HSSAZ . Their goal is $60,000. We’re not quite halfway there. Please help by going to https://t.co/p9nzpZpwYu. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/ZvYMR6CO2B— Tucson Weather (@mattbrode) April 6, 2022
The Humane Society's CEO Steve Farley said every animal comes with a clean bill of health and that is not cheap.
"Arizona Gives Day represents one of the biggest opportunities for us to be able to get the resources we need," said Farley.
The goal for the HSSA is to raise $60,000 through Arizona Gives Day this year. So far, they have raised more than $38,000. The money will go towards helping the animals as well as expansion to the East side of Tucson and more rural areas like the future shelter in Bisbee.