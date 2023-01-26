GIRLS: Sahuaro deals a playoff blow to Flowing Wells

TUCSON (KVOA) -- No. 7 Sahuaro rallied from a 12-point 1st half deficit Thursday night to beat No. 8 Flowing Wells on the road 48-47 and keep a handle on their spot in the new Open Division state tournament.
The Cougars and Caballeros entered the contest holding the final two spots in the 32-team event (Nos. 31 and 32).
The comeback victory allowed Sahuaro (22-4, 3-3) to sweep the season series from Flowing Wells (18-7, 3-4).
The two teams are sitting in the middle of the ultra-competitive Conference 4A Kino Region behind 1st place Salpointe Catholic (6-0 in region) and Pueblo (4-2). The Lancers at No. 10 are the only one of the four programs in a position to host at least one home game in the Open Tournament.
The Caballeros will host the Warriors on Senior Night next Wednesday to wrap up the regular season. Pueblo is currently ranked 25th in the Open Division.
Ayjanna Bonapart led the Cougars with 19 points. Nashell Ponds had 10 points and six rebounds. Cassandra Coolidge put up an 8 points, 10 rebounds and five steals stat line.
Sahuaro wraps up their schedule next week at home against Canyon del Oro and on the road for a rematch against Salpointe Catholic.
Here are your scores from Thursday night involving teams from across Southern Arizona:
GIRLS
- Mica Mountain 45, Sahuarita 37
- Rio Rico 40, Amphitheater 20
- Thatcher 36, Pima 26
- Tucson 53, Marana 21
- Ironwood Ridge 63, Mountain View 34
- Sunnyside 67, Rincon/University 41
- Cienega 41, Buena 28
- Vista Grande 47, Scottsdale Coronado 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
- Nogales vs. Desert View, ccd.
BOYS
- Campo Verde 74, Casa Grande 58
- Mica Mountain 98, Sahuarita 71
- Nogales 84, Desert View 62
- Pima 60, Thatcher 58
- Buena 74, Cienega 62
- Gregory 48, Cicero Preparatory Academy 38
- Tucson 81, Marana 52
- Amphitheater 74, Rio Rico 58
- Rincon/University 73, Sunnyside 61
- Sahuaro 52, Flowing Wells 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
