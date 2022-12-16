GIRLS HOOPS: Foothills leads all the way in win over Rincon-University

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Catalina Foothills is the second-best girls basketball team in Southern Arizona in this early 2022-23 seasons.
The Conference 5A No. 6 (MaxPreps) Falcons easily handled Rincon-University 58-39 Friday night in a home game that was taken in by UA Men's Basketball star Oumar Ballo.
The Falcons (5-2) have a star of their own in senior shooting guard Reilly Clark. She passed the 1,000-point plateau earlier this season and is currently the fifth-leading scorer in the state averaging 24 points per game.
Clark surpassed the century mark on December 6 with a 44-point performance in a win over Buena. She reached 1,000 points despite missing most of her junior season with a broken arm.
Guard Clara Mae Hrouch is Catalina Foothills second leading scorer (15 ppg & 4 apg)
The Rangers (7-5) are led this season by seniors Michelle Ngo (14 ppg) and Jordyn Decker (11 ppg and 10 rpg).
Here are the Top 20 girls basketball teams in Southern Arizona to start the season:
- Sahuaro (9-0)
- Catalina Foothills (8-2)
- Flowing Wells (7-0)
- Pueblo (9-1)
- St. David (12-1)
- Salpointe Catholic (5-4)
- Nogales (6-2)
- Bisbee (7-3)
- Ironwood Ridge (5-2)
- Sunnyside (7-3)
- Benson (7-2)
- Willcox (5-2)
- Cienega (4-3)
- Tucson (7-5)
- Amphitheater (5-2)
- Baboquivari (4-3)
- Mica Mountain (6-5)
- Sahuarita (4-3)
- Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (4-5)
- Patagonia (4-1)
Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.