Girlfriend: Dallas shooting suspect feared Asian Americans

  • Updated
Hate crime investigation opened after shooting at Korean-owned hair salon in Dallas

An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting last week at Hair World Salon in Dallas, police there said early May 17, one of three recent attacks on area Asian-run businesses.

May 17, 2022 12:56 PM

DALLAS (AP) — The girlfriend of a man arrested in Dallas in a shooting that wounded three women in a Koreatown hair salon told police he had been admitted to health facilities because he was having delusions about Asian Americans.

That's according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by The Dallas Morning News. Jail records show 37-year-old Jeremy Theron Smith, who is Black, faces three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The FBI said Tuesday that it has opened a federal hate crime investigation into the shooting.

